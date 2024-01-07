Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer’s son finds “jackpot” Eevee in Tera Raid

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shared the incredible luck their son displayed after catching an Eevee in an online Tera Raid battle.

One of the new additions introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Tera Raid battles, which are online raids where trainers can battle strong Pokemon.

These raid battles can be attempted online with other trainers or alone, and each Pokemon has a unique Tera-typing different from its own type.

While some players can get lucky with their Tera Raid finds, one trainer’s son hit the Pokemon “jackpot” with their freshly caught Tera Eevee.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan catches “jackpot” Tera Eevee

In a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, one trainer said, “My son asked if this was good…” The trainer shared a screenshot of a rather impressive stat screen.

The screen showed it was a Level 75 Shiny female Eevee with every single stat marked as ‘Best.’ This means that all six stats had maxed IVs or Individual Values.

The OP explained, “My son finished his first 5 star Tera raid, was an Eevee. He said it looked funny and had good stats & showed me this. He asked the community: “Did he just win the lottery?”

At face value, many players agreed that finding an Eevee with this specific stat spread was incredibly lucky. “Female, Shiny, 6IV from a 5 star raid? Yeah, just Hit Jackpot,” said one trainer.

Some trainers joked the immaculate Shiny wasn’t all that special, as one fan said, “No, it’s terrible. Unusable even. Send it to me and I’ll release it for you. /s of course.”

Unfortunately, many trainers were skeptical that this “jackpot” Eevee was legit. “If he was online…this was definitely a hacked raid. The odds of this happening are pretty much non existent…,” said one Reddit user.

Another fan said, “It was 100% a genned raid, but the kid doesn’t need to know that. I’m happy for them.”

Whether or not the Pokemon was hacked or not, this young trainer will likely treasure their “jackpot” Eevee for some time.