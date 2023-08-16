Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers roast the game’s “most useless feature”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have started roasting the game’s “most useless feature” after starting new playthroughs.

Since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s release on November 18, 2022, players have explored nearly every inch of the vast Paldea region.

After months and months, players have spent countless hours catching Pokemon, taking on Tera Raids, Shiny Hunting, and filling out the Pokedex. After all that, some trainers have simply wanted to start their adventures all over again.

However, after starting new playthroughs some trainers have started roasting what they have called the “most useless feature” in the Generation 9 titles.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans clown “useless” setting

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit deemed the ‘Skip Cutscenes’ setting the “most useless feature” in the games.

The OP explained: “Apparently GameFreak and me have very different opinions on what a cutscene is. I’m replaying Violet and wanted to skip all the cutscenes so turned this on. Apparently all the cutscenes that I still have to sit through don’t count though…”

Fans in the comments agreed and pointed out their own frustrations after starting new games in Scarlet & Violet.

“I JUST started a new game on Sunday night and had this same horrific realization, said one trainer. “Every scene was still playing and I checked my settings three times before turning to Google and seeing that apparently there’s only 3 to 4 scenes that count for this!”

Those who hadn’t yet started new playthroughs for themselves were curious as to what the setting actually skipped. Some claimed it only skipped, “the animated scenes, like walking into the door Arven came out of at the start of the game and talking to the Professor.”

Another fan confirmed this and said, “The only thing they consider cutscenes are literal videos that play. If there are text boxes you must click through that apparently makes it not a cutscene.”

Considering many of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s scenes have text boxes the player must manually advance, there isn’t all too much that gets skipped outright. Trainers looking to take on multiple playthroughs may want to get their button mashing down beforehand.