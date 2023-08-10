Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers hope DLC will improve graphics and performance

Following a recent trailer, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are hopeful that the DLC will be an improvement to the game’s graphical and performance quality.

On August 8, 2023, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans got yet another glimpse at the game’s DLC, which features two separate Waves.

The first Wave, the Teal Mask, is set to release on September 13, 2023, while Wave 2’s Indigo Disk is still slated for release during Winter 2023.

Through new trailer gave fans a much better look at both Waves, and fans have started to hope that this DLC will be an improvement upon the base game’s graphical quality and performance.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans optimistic about DLC quality

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit sparked a discussion among the community about whether or not this DLC could be an overall improvement to the game’s performance.

When the Generation 9 titles first released, players were fairly unimpressed with the game’s graphics, performance, and the abundance of glitches found throughout.

However, after this most recent trailer, many fans seem optimistic that the Teal Mask may turn things around. The OP asked the community: “Is it me, or does the DLC location looks slightly better than the base game?”

Article continues after ad

They provided some screenshots as examples, showcasing a sunlit rice paddy as well as several interior locations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some fans in the comments section agreed that the early looks at the DLC seemed to be an improvement upon the base game. “I was noticing that too. Something about the cliff textures and foliage especially looks different and better. Possibly the team had more time to clean things up and fine tune.”

Others noted that nearly anything over the base game’s performance would be an improvement, as one fan said, “The bar was already on the floor, I’d hope it looked better than the base game.”

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, others were less optimistic given that pre-release trailers are meant to make products look more appealing to consumers.

“They definitely make this on purpose so you see that it looks better and buy it,” said one fan, while another added, “This is common for every game for me from Morrowind to FIFA , the trailer always looks better than what we get.”

Whether or not the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC will actually run better on Switch remains to be seen, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out for themselves as Wave 1’s September 13 release date draws closer.