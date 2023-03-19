Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer manages to one-shot 7-star Decidueye with Magikarp

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has managed to do the unthinkable and one-hit KO a 7-Star Tera Raid Decidueye with one of the weakest Pokemon: Magikarp.

The first round of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid battles is almost up, and players are battling plenty of the Arrow Quil Pokemon to earn rewards while they can.

As these are 7-Star difficulty raids, most trainers are taking the most optimal Pokemon they can into the raids, such as Miraidon, Toxtricity, or Bellibolt.

However, some trainers are having more fun with the strategy Scarlet & Violet allows for, with one fan even one-hit KO’ing Decidueye with a Magikarp and some help from their teammates.

Article continues after ad

Players developers crazy 7-Star raid strategy using Magikarp

The incredible clip came from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where a user by the name of Nommable123 made a post titled, “Magikarp OHKO vs. Decidueye the Unrivaled.”

The post included a 30-second long clip showing the Tera Raid, which consisted of one Shiny Magikarp, 2 Perrserkers, and a Medicham. As advertised, the clip ended with Magikarp landing a devastating Flail on Decidueye, which knocked it out in one hit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The OP described the process and build they used, which required some intense planning and a tiny bit of luck.

According to them, the team used two Perrserkers holding Zoom Lenses with the Ability Battle Armor. Additionally, the third player used a Medicham holding a Coba Berry with the Ability Pure Power. Finally, the Magikarp was ironically the main attacker of the group and held a Choice Band with the Ability Rattled and a Lonely nature.

Article continues after ad

The actual strategy implored involved plenty of stat-raising moves and cheers. First, Perrserker would use Charm on turn 1, followed by Magikarp using Defense Cheer. Next, the Medicham uses the move Skill Swap to give its Pure Power ability to Magikarp.

Next, Perrserker uses Swagger on Magikarp to raise its attack, followed by the other Perrserker using Screech on Decidueye. Next, Medicham uses Helping Hands and Attack Cheer. Finally, Perrserker uses False Swipe on Magikarp to reduce it to 1 HP so Flail can do the most possible damage.

With all that done, the team managed to obliterate Decidueye’s health bar after Magikarp used Flail once. While some trainers have shared clips of their team one-shotting Decidueye with powerful Pokemon like Miraidon, it’s certainly a sight to behold to watch the raid boss fall to one of the weakest creatures in the game.