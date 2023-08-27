Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer left crushed after ‘fumbling’ Shiny encounter

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer showed off a devastating moment in which they “fumbled” a Shiny Dratini encounter.

Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet works a bit differently than it did in older Generations, thanks to encounters happening solely on the overworld map.

In Pokemon games like Diamond & Pearl, trainers would have to walk through tall grass to encounter a random Pokemon. In Scarlet & Violet, however, every Pokemon can clearly be seen roaming the wilds.

Article continues after ad

While this makes it easier to notice Shinies in the open, it also means you intentionally have to run into them. This proved to be a problem for one unlucky trainer who was left devastated after they “fumbled” a Shiny Dratini encounter.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer fumbles Shiny Dratini catch

The unfortunate fan shared their misfortune on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit in a post titled, “Watch me panic and fumble a Shiny Dratini.”

The OP attached a brief video that showed them riding on their Miraidon on the sea before encountering a group of wild Dratini. Among the group was a vibrant pink Dratini, meaning it was Shiny.

Article continues after ad

Clearly excited by this rare find, they sprint toward the Dratini on Miraidon but maneuver the Ride Pokemon a bit too recklessly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After circling the Dratini but never running into it, the pink Pokemon fades underneath the water out of sight, leaving the trainer to simply sit on the water and contemplate their mistake.

Article continues after ad

Many fans in the comment section shared the OP’s pain, with some offering condolences for the mishap. “I felt this, in sorry OP,” said one trainer, while another noted they, “got their ankles snapped” by the dodging Dratini.

Article continues after ad

Others offered some advice to help avoid mishaps like this in the future. “L2 to lock on R2 to throw,” said one fan, while another noted, “When able to, jump up and then land on them.”

However, others offered words of advice and noted the Dratini didn’t fully disappear and could reappear if given a bit of space. “They dive under the water, but can come back up! And you can target it under the water to throw your Pokemon at it. I had a shiny Dratini do this too but I was able to target it and catch it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it’s unclear whether or not the trainer was able to eventually catch the Shiny Dratini, hopefully, they don’t make the same mistake next time around.