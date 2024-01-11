Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer gets “jumpscared” by rare Shiny monster

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer was “jumpscared” by a Shiny Pokemon while trying to take a selfie with the in-game camera feature.

Thanks to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s dynamic overworld encounters, many players have had to get used to an all-new method of Shiny hunting.

While being able to see a Shiny Pokemon off in the distance may seem a bit underwhelming, there is still plenty of shock and surprise to be found during the hunt.

One player learned this the hard way after they were “jumpscared” by a Shiny Pokemon while trying to take an in-game selfie.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer gets “jumpscared” by Shiny

The trainer made a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where they said, “I got jump-scared as soon as I switched to selfie mode…”

The OP shared a video of the encounter which showed them out and about with their Lunala.

After opening the in-game camera and switching to the selfie mode, they slowly pan the camera to reveal a Shiny Noctowl menacingly looming behind them.

The trainer then immediately closes the camera and gets into a battle with the Shiny Flying-type. Thankfully, all it took was one Quick Ball to lock down their prize.

Fans in the comments were amused with the situation, with many making jokes about the Noctowl’s behavior.

“He wanted a photo too,” said one trainer, while another said the Noctowl was saying, “Catch me already, would you?”

The lucky trainer took to the comments section to confirm they nicknamed the Shiny Noctowl “Creeper” to commemorate the eerie encounter.

While dedicating time to deliberately go out and hunt for Shiny Pokemon can be fun in its own right, stumbling upon them randomly in the wild can be just as amusing—as shown by this trainer and their new Shiny Noctowl.