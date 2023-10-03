Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer celebrates crazy luck with incredibly rare Shiny

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has defied all odds by obtaining a Shiny Dudunsparce in its Three-Segment Form.

Introduced in the Generation 9 games, Dudunsparce is the evolution of the Normal-type Pokemon Dunsparce. Players must level up Dunsparce while knowing Hyper Drill to add Dudunsparce to their Pokedex.

Dudunsparce can either adopt a Two-Segment or a Three-Segment Form, with the latter having a 1 in 100 chance.

Unbelievably, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer managed to secure not only a Three-Segment Form Dudunsparce, but it was also Shiny.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer can’t believe his incredible Shiny

A Reddit user celebrated their Shiny achievement by posting it on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit. “I must be very lucky,” the OP wrote alongside a series of images depicting a Shiny Three-Segment Form Dudunsparce.

The trainer revealed they found the Pokemon in the Oni Mountain cave while trying to find a Shiny Feebas with full Shiny Charm odds. The Shiny Dudunsparce was a bit smaller than normal and had no marks.

“I was just circling around in the pool in the cave, trying to filter out a shiny Feebas, no shiny sandwich, at full shiny charm odds,” the post’s author wrote.

“The first shiny to pop out was a Cleffa. Then this drill tailed beauty showed up five minutes later or so. Of course I used Quick Ball on both of them. You never know. I honestly tried to get a three segment via breeding with a foreign ditto, shiny or not. Really annoying doing it in hindsight.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers replied in disbelief, with some saying they have attempted to find this incredibly rare creature up to 300 times.

“Cheesecake for the name bc it looks like strawberry cheesecake,” one player suggested.

