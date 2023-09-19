Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC provides easy way to get infinite money

Gimmighoul will mark a crossover between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Go.

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has shared their preferred method of earning money fast in the DLC.

The first part of Scarlet & Violet’s DLC – The Teal Mask – launched on September 13, 2023. Since then, players have been enjoying the expansion’s storyline and catching new and returning Pokemon.

However, some trainers have noticed additional laggy gameplay, which the base games have struggled with since they launched. Despite the issues, the DLC’s battle system has received immense praise.

Alongside all the new content in The Teal Mask expansion, one player has discovered a way to rack up cash fast. Keep reading to learn how they did it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shares helpful money tip

A Reddit user explained how they quickly earn funds in the DLC on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit. The OP advised players to buy Syrupy Apples for 500 and then sell them for 550.

“If you have enough time and patience or even a turbo controller you could gain 49950 extra from selling 999,” they wrote. “Just keep doing that over and over.”

While some claimed the revelation was “honest work,” others suggested a different method to swiftly collect money.

“That is a way but if you are using a turbo controller the tournament is a better way still to get a lot of money,” one trainer revealed. In addition to money, you also have the chance to receive special balls like the Beast Ball.

“Start every Pokémon with happy hour zoro, spam Gholdengo’s ‘Make It Rain’ (pp up to 8 pp) to kill them, make $250k+ every tournament,” another person suggested. “Key note- have to switch out to Zoro to start every ‘mon bc ‘Make It Rain’ drops Goldie’s special attack, so it’s less effective/less money.”

