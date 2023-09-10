Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer and Gimmighoul tour of Paldea ahead of DLC

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer took their Gimmighoul on a tour of Paldea to “say goodbye to his cousins” before the Teal Mask DLC expansion releases.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s much-anticipated DLC is about to launch, with the Teal Mask set to release on September 13, 2023.

The Teal Mask takes trainers outside the sprawling island of Paldea to the land of Kitakami, meaning trainers will be exploring an all-new area for the first time since Gen 9 launched.

To reminisce, one trainer took their Gimmighoul partner on a tour of Paldea to gear up for their journey to Kitakami and to “say goodbye” to their Gimmighoul family around the island.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan tours Paldea with Gimmighoul

The trainer made a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “In 3 days we leave for Kitakami. We traveled so he can say goodbye to his cousins.”

The OP explained that they “couldn’t leave without saying goodbye” and attached screenshots of their trips around the various locales around Paldea.

Along their trip, the trainer sent out their Gimmighoul to pose with other wild Gimmighoul in Roaming and Chest Form, to wish them well before heading off to Kitakami.

Other players in the community enjoyed the cute sendoff to Paldea, with many remembering just how close the DLC first wave is to release. “I did not realize the expansion was so close,” said one fan.

Others wondered if they would be stuck on Kitakami for the duration of the DLC, or if you could travel freely back and forth between Paldea and the new land.

Thankfully, it’s quite likely that trainers will be able to go back to Paldea anytime they wish, similar to Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion.

It won’t be much longer before trainers can dive into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, so trainers should do their best to gear up for Kitakami before September 13.