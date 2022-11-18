How to get Toxel & Toxtricity in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Amped & Low Key forms and natures

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players looking to catch Toxel – to evolve and have a Toxtricity – won’t have to look far, as this location guide can tell you exactly where to find it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a wealth of new and returning Pokemon to add to their teams, and many may be excited to see the Electric/Poison-type Toxel returning for Gen 9. Originally introduced in Sword & Shield, Toxel is an adorable, purple Pokemon that evolves into the powerful Toxtricity.

Depending on Toxel’s Nature, it can evolve into one of two different forms, the Amped Form or the Low Key Form. Both have similar appearances with different colorations and postures.

Article continues after ad

Toxel and Toxtricity are great options for a Pokemon team, as they are only weak to Ground and Psychic-type moves and have resistance to Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-types. This can make them a powerhouse addition for battles.

Where to find Toxel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find Toxel in Southwestern area of Paldea:

South Province (Area Four)

The Pokemon Company Players can find Toxel in the southwest

Where to Find Toxtricity in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find Low-Key Toxtricity and Amped Toxtricity in Southwestern area of Paldea:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South Province (Area Six)

The Pokemon Company Toxtricity can be found a bit more to the southwest

How to evolve Toxel into Toxtricity

Evolving Toxel into Toxtricity in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet doesn’t require special items or stones. Toxel will evolve on its own at level 30.

The real trick is getting the correct Nature for the form of Toxtricity a player may want.

Article continues after ad

How to get Toxtricity Amped form & Low Key form: Natures list

Below are the required natures for the different forms of Toxtricity.

Toxtricity Amped Form Natures: Hardy, Brave, Adamant, Naughty, Docile, Impish, Lax, Hasty, Jolly, Sassy, Quirky

Hardy, Brave, Adamant, Naughty, Docile, Impish, Lax, Hasty, Jolly, Sassy, Quirky Toxtricity Low Key Form Natures: Lonely, Bold, Relaxed, Timid, Serious, Modest, Mild, Quiet, Bashful, Calm, Gentle, Careful

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters