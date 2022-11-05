Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter plush sales prove Sprigatito is the Gen 9 favorite

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Plushies sales may be an early indicator of who the most popular Starter Pokemon is in Scarlet & Violet, as fans clear Sprigatito’s shelf.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are almost here and players are eager to start their journey in the vast Paldea region.

However, trainers are going to need to make a difficult choice at the start of their adventure in Generation 9: which of the three Starter Pokemon will they pick to accompany them on their adventure?

If early plushie sales are any indication, it seems that the Grass-type Starter Sprigatito has stolen fans’ hearts as customers clear out its plushies at one store.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans clean out Sprigatito plushies

A Twitter user called Mootmonthly tweeted out a picture of a store selling Starter Pokemon plushies, with three large shelves dedicated to Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

In contrast to Fuecoco and Quaxly’s fully stocked shelves, only three Sprigatito plushies remained on the shelves.

For those who may not have known, official Pokemon Center stores are selling these Generation 9 plushies ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s launch. The store is offering standard versions of the plushies alongside a brand new Holiday themed version, with each Starter holding bag with a winter-themed Pokemon inside.

The general consensus from the Pokemon community during the leadup to Generation 9 is that each of the Starter designs is equally strong this time around.

However, when the official Pokemon Twitter account asked trainers which Pokemon they would be starting with, many fans in the replies voiced their support for the Fire-type started Fuecoco.

While Mootmonthly’s plushie picture suggested that Fuecoco’s plushies may have sold the second most next to Sprigatito, it was at an incredibly wide margin.

Regardless of which Starter Pokemon is the most popular, it won’t be long now until players have to make their choice official as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launches on November 18, 2022. Trainers who’ve still yet to preorder their copy of the game can follow our guide for easy steps to do so ahead of its launch.