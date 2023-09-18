Slither Wing and Iron Moth announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced a 5-star Tera Raid for Paradox mons Slither Wing and Iron Moth.

Previously, the Generation 10 games introduced Paradox Pokemon Iron Treads and Great Tusk to the Tera Raid system. The creatures ran at the same time as the repeat of the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid when Scarlet & Violet added starter mons left and right.

Now, The Pokemon Company has revealed Slither Wing and Iron Moth would be the next Paradox creatures available in 5-star Tera Raids.

Slither Wing is the ancestor of Volcarona while Iron Moth is the same Pokemon’s future counterpart. Here’s everything we know about their upcoming Tera Raid event.

Slither Wing and Iron Moth Tera Raid added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Twitter user SerebiiNet confirmed Slither Wing and Iron Moth would appear in Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The Paradox Pokemon will be available in 5-star Tera Raids and have various Tera Types. Since they will be 5-star and not 7-star, the Pokemon will not have the Mightiest Mark.

The Slither Wing and Iron Moth Tera Raid will run from 00:00 UTC on September 22 through 23:59 UTC on September 24, 2023.

Trainers can typically find Paradox Pokemon inside Area Zero towards the end of their playthrough. Therefore, these Tera Raids are a treat for those looking to complete their Pokedex.

Recently, Scarlet & Violet held a 7-star Tera Raid event featuring Mewtwo from September 1 to September 17. Additionally, trainers could claim a free Mew with a Mystery Gift code until September 18.

Since the event has ended, players have been powering through The Teal Mask DLC and everything it has to offer. New additions include various Pokemon, abilities, and moves.

Check out our Pokemon page if you’re struggling with anything in the Scarlet & Violet DLC. Additionally, if you want to stay updated with the franchise as a whole.