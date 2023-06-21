Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveals special Shiny Gimmighoul Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is getting a special 5-Star Gimmighoul Tera Raid that gives players a chance to encounter its Shiny form for the first time.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have consistently featured new Tera Raid events since its launch in November of 2022.

Lately, Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raid events have been 7-Star Raids featuring Starter Pokemon from past Generations, though this isn’t always the case. In the past, Tera events for Pikachu, Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and more have been available for trainers to challenge.

Now, Pokemon has announced a brand new 5-Star Gimmighoul Raid event, which has boosted Shiny odds. Considering trainers can’t normally encounter Shiny Gimmighoul, this Raid may be one players don’t want to miss.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gimmighoul Tera Raid details

According to the official Pokemon website, the 5-Star Gimmighoul Raids will begin on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 AM PST and will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 4:59 PM PST.

The raid will feature Gimmighoul in its Chest Form, which is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, unlike its Roaming Form which can only be found in Pokemon Go.

What makes this Tera Raid event worthwhile is the fact that players will have “a small chance” to encounter a Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul during the Raid.

The Pokemon Company Gimmighoul is found at the top of towers around the Paldea Region, and normally cannot be Shiny.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will know that since Gimmighoul is a static encounter in the game, it can’t normally be encountered in its Shiny form. This marks the first time that trainers can catch a Shiny Gimmighoul normally in the Paldea region.

Additionally, The Pokemon Company is offering a new Mystery Gift code alongside this Shiny Gimmighoul Raid. If players go to the Poke Portal and enter the code ‘TREASUREHUNT’ in the Mystery Gift menu, they can receive 10 Nuggets, 10 Rare Candies, and a Friend Ball for free.

Given that this Tera Raid event is only 5-Stars, trainers shouldn’t have too much trouble taking the Coin Chest Pokemon down and catching one for themselves.