Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players uncover link between DLC and Gen 5 games

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have discovered a connection between a key character in The Indigo Disk DLC and Pokemon Black & White.

The new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk, has a huge connection to the Gen 5 games. This is because the Blueberry Academy is in the Unova region, the setting used in Pokemon Black & White and its sequels.

Many fans believe the Blueberry Academy is a hint at upcoming games, as Pokemon Black & White are next in line to receive remakes. It makes sense for The Pokemon Company to start referencing Unova again if it’s planned to make a big return soon.

There might be another reference to the Gen 5 games hidden in plain sight, as one of the new Elite Four members introduced in The Indigo Disk could have a connection to Pokemon Black & White.

Lacey from The Indigo Disk could be related to a Pokemon Black & White Gym Leader

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit has outlined a plausible theory regarding Lacey of the Blueberry Academy Elite Four. The theory states that she is related to Clay, the Ground-type Gym Leader of the Unova region.

Fans believe this mainly because Lacey has hair pins with green gems that are almost identical to the one in the middle of Clay’s hat. Lian from Pokemon Legends: Arceus also has the same jewel, hinting that he is an ancestor of Clay from the Hisui region.

Visual similarities aside, Lacey and Clay use Excadrill in battle, and characters in The Indigo Disk claim Lacey is related to a Gym Leader, which could be Clay, as they’re both from Unova. Moreover, Lacey’s name also has all the same letters as Clay’s name.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between Lacey and Clay, but based on her age, it’s likely that she’s his daughter or niece. If Lacey is Clay’s daughter, then it also raises questions about her mother’s identity, if she’s an existing character from Pokemon Black & White.

Usually, this kind of fan theory wouldn’t be important, but if Pokemon Black & White are getting remakes, then this could be an intentional hint that Lacey will be making an appearance. Either that or the Blueberry Academy itself could be a location players visit on their new adventure in Unova.