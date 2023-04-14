Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players show off one-hit Tera Typhlosion strategy

Strategic Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are already showing off some impressive ways to OHKO the new Typhlosion the Unrivaled Tera Raid.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next Tera Raid event featuring Generation 2’s Fire-type starter Typhlosion has arrived and players are eager to add yet another new monster to their Pokedex.

As it’s a Tera Raid, Typhlosion isn’t its usual Fire-type but is instead Ghost Tera-type — Likely in reference to its alternate Hisuaian form from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Despite the raid only being live for less than 24 hours, some strategic trainers have already figured out ways to one-shot this powerful Pokemon through some pretty clever tactics.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers obliterate Tera Typhlosion

One strategy came from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, which shared a video of four players working together to OHKO Typhlosion the Unrivaled.

The post showed a team consisting of Honchkrow, Umbreon, Krookodile, and Stonjourner, and the OP broke down each member’s stats and roles in the comments below the video.

The setup relies on Umbreon holding a Zoom Lens with the ability Inner Focus, Stonjourner with a Focus Sash and Power Spot, Honchkrow holding a Scope Lens with Super Luck, and Krookodile with a Choice Band and the ability Anger Point. Krookodile serves as the main attacker for the team, while the other members Tank and Support it.

The strategy itself is fairly simple, though Stonjourner is particularly important thanks to the ability Power Spot. Umbreon uses Screech first to lower Typhlosion’s Defense while Stonjourner sets up an Attack Cheer.

Next, Honchkrow uses Night Slash for a guaranteed critical hit on Krookodile to activate Anger Point. Finally, Krookodile must outspeed Typhlosion and use Power Trip to knock out Typhlosion in just one move.

While this team certainly takes a lot of investment to put together, due to needing Hidden Abilities like Anger Point and high stats, it seems to be a reliable way to quickly finish off this difficult 7-star Tera Raid.