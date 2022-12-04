Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map.

Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders, discovering the secrets of the Great Paldea Crater, and challenging Team Star. However, there are a few hidden Easter eggs to spot for those who are simply enjoying the sprawling map.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers players an open-world map to explore. These areas don’t require load screens when traveling from place to place, and Pokemon spawn in swaths around the main character as they wander the plains, mountains, and beaches that make up the region.

While most members of the Paldea Pokedex will spawn in the open with clear visibility, there are a few species that are a bit more tricky – and they aren’t just Ditto or Zorua, as fans are discovering.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan finds a surprise under Wugtrio

In a Twitter post by Moesann17, the player shares a particularly shocking surprise when they stumble upon a Wugtrio. As they bump into the Kantaonian divergent, it scuttles away to reveal a Pincurchin lurking under its rocky body.

Other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have shared similar experiences in the comments. Several show their own Wugtrio-turned-Pincurchin encounters, while others add other surprising finds. One fan shows a moment when they approach a random picnic table to be challenged by the wild Goomy hanging out on the tabletop.

Another shows off an encounter with a Chansey, but the Chansey’s image fades away to reveal a creeping Sableye when the player goes to attack it.

Each of these disguised Pokemon offers a new layer of delight to Scarlet & Violet players. The detail of their existence in the world and how they hide in plain sight not only adds depth to each species but also creates a wonderful little surprise for trainers.