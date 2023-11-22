Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players perplexed by Zapdos’ “goofy” walk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are poking fun at Zapdos after one Redditor posted a clip of his “little chicken” like walk animation.

While Pokemon has, for most of its history, been a fairly linear game, the latest iteration Scarlet & Violet, gives players the chance to traverse around a fully realized world.

Interacting with Pokemon in the wild who have been scaled in their size, have unique personalities, and more, gives players a completely new experience. And while this has been received positively by gamers, it has paved the way for a new set of Pokemon memes. Naturally.

Article continues after ad

Particularly at launch, in which the game was plagued with glitches and bugs that resulted in some scary and confusing in-game moments for players.

Article continues after ad

However, in a new Reddit thread, one player uploaded a clip claiming the way in which Zapdos walks is “kinda goofy.” Many other Pokemon fans have commented on the thread since, hilariously sharing similar sentiments as the original poster.

One Redditor wrote, “Legendary bird of thunder and lightning…aggressively swivels head before pecking the ground to pick up a speck of grain.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another defended Zapdos, adding that, “he’s doing his best. He hasn’t walked in nearly 30 years.”

Others also made fun of the walk, calling the Legendary Pokemon a “silly little goober” and a “happy little chicken.”

The thread, which has over 100 comments, is filled with many more remarks from players who are both making fun of Zapdos but also trying their best to support the Legendary Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

While this humorous animation is getting the attention of players, it is not stopping them from logging into the game. With Raids, quests, and more content, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is still as popular as ever amongst the fanbase.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest Pokemon news, updates, and guides, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.