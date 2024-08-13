Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players missed a dark secret in the Pokedex

The Paldea region may have lost at least one Pokemon trainer if a creepy image hidden in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex is to be believed.

The Pokedex is no stranger to unsettling references about the violent acts that Pokemon get up to. These range from eating their fellow ‘mons to outright murdering humans. Or, in the case of Froslass, keeping the corpses of their victims as frozen statues in their lair.

The thing is, most of these creepy moments are never shown on screen. Many of these acts are considered apocryphal within the Pokemon world, with rumors and legends sprouting up around these strange beings.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may actually give credence to the grim notes made in the Pokedex, as pointed out by a user on the game’s Reddit. These involve the photos that appear in the Pokedex after you capture a Pokemon, in this case, Hatterene.

According to Hatterene’s Pokedex entry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it knocks intruders down with a beam of energy before slashing them with psionically enhanced claws.

In Hatterene’s Pokedex photo, the creature is shown pointing at someone, while in the DLC picture unlocked in the Kitakami Pokedex, the camera view is pointing up from the ground while Hatterene is standing above with its claws ready to strike.

If the photos are legit, then it appears that Hatterene attacked someone who entered its territory and attacked them. The fate of the photographer is unclear, as it’s never stated whether multiple people take the images.

The reason most trainers missed this mini-story in the Pokedex is that you can catch the Hatenna line in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s base game, so there’s a good chance you wouldn’t check out the DLC photos for a ‘mon you’d already caught, assuming you pursued it.

Fortunately, eagle-eyed fans noticed Hatterene’s alleged assault, so now they know to stay out of its forest unless they want to get shanked.