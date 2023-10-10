Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players lock in shiny Riolu captures with easy strategy

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are dead serious about catching shiny Pokemon, but a troublesome move makes Riolu a challenge. Luckily, some dedicated shiny hunters have found a way to curb its shenanigans.

Shiny Pokemon are the elusive holy grails of the franchise and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have streamlined the process of hunting them down. The addition of Sandwiches has greatly increased the speed at which you can spawn a shiny Pokemon.

Of course, you have to have the right recipe and even then, the odds of a shiny encounter are still exceedingly rare. That’s why losing one can be so heartbreaking for players.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Riolu can be a heartbreaker in its own right. Reddit user u/kanna172014 was having some trouble of their own with the fan-favorite Pokemon until users in the comments gave them some solid advice.

The reason Riolu can cause so much trouble when you’re trying to catch its elusive shiny version is thanks to a frustrating move. Following the launch of the Teal Mask DLC, wild Riolu could use Final Gambit, a move that causes it to faint and end the encounter.

Saving before an encounter like u/kanna172014 did is a good first step but you’ve still got to luck out and either catch Riolu immediately or pray it doesn’t use Final Gambit. Riolu already has a shockingly low catch rate and at higher levels that makes a quick catch painfully hard.

The best way to remove the Final Gambit problem entirely, according to players, is to face Riolu with a Ghost-type Pokemon. Unlike other moves that cause their user to faint, like Explosion, Final Gambit relies on hitting the opposing Pokemon.

Because it’s a Normal-type move, Ghost-type Pokemon are immune to it meaning they can’t be hit. This throws a spanner in the works of any shiny Riolu that’s inclined toward Final Gambit-fuelled masochism and makes it easier to catch.

The Pokemon Company Of course, the true endgame of the shiny Riolu hunt is evolving it into a shiny Lucario.

There you have it, the best way to avoid having your coveted shiny Riolu take itself down before you get the chance to make it yours. Now all you have to do is make enough Sandwiches to find one.

If you’re after more help with your Treasure Hunt across Paldea, we’ve got heaps of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you bag a passing grade.

