Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon

A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth.

Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.

As such, these encounters can give players quite a lot of trouble. While some players thought Charizard was difficult, Cinderace proved even more so. With a fighting Tera Type and a brutal arsenal of moves, players had to think strategically to overcome this battle,

Article continues after ad

However, one group of players did the unthinkable. Instead of juicing fully-evolved Pokemon, these four trainers decimated Cinderace with a handful of babies and a meticulous setup.

7-Star Cinderace destroyed by babies

This amazing feat was pulled off by Reddit user Nommable123 and their band of cohorts. Referencing the overused Azumarill/Belly Drum/Play Rough strat, they captioned the post, “You’ve all heard of Belly Drum in raids – but what about Baby Drum?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This strat requires one Azurill – the baby form of Azumarill – and three Eevee. Eevee will use Defense Cheer and baby-doll eyes on the first two turns to mitigate Cinderace’s damage. This will be followed up by Charm and Tickle to bottom out Cinderace’s defense and attack.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Azurill will use three weak Tera Blasts to unlock Terastalization. They will then use Belly Drum followed by the killing blow with a Fairy-type Tera Blast.

However, not just any old Eevee and Azuril will do. All four Pokemon were leveled up to 100, had max IVs from Hyper Training, and held the Eviolite item. Azurill had the ability Huge Power, which doubles its attack stat – and their EVs were trained to focus on HP, Defense, and Attack.

So, while some Pokemon like Azumarill and Iron Hands may seem like a one-size fits all solution to most raids, this proves that even babies can tackle Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most challenging obstacles.