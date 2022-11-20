Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers.

The release of the latest Pokemon game has come along with a lot of great deal of bugs and glitches, ranging from goofy visual obstructions to legitimately game-breaking.

As more and more trainers make their way through the game and try every method up their sleeve to find more cracks in the already buggy title, one player discovered an easy-to-replicate trick with two controllers.

Article continues after ad

If you connect two controllers to a Nintendo Switch and move the left stick forward on both of them, the player will be able to move at double speed, something that has opened up a whole slew of new options for players trying to stretch this game to its absolute limit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement”

This bug is the sort of thing most players wouldn’t even think to try. It’s not every day you have two controllers connected to a single player game at the same time, but, for the trainer that tried this out just to see if it’d work, they’ve been rewarded.

Article continues after ad

While some ways to sequence break and get around obstacles in unintended ways have already been discovered by players, this easily replicable movement glitch will change not only normal gameplay, but also the approach of those trying to find the speedrun route for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reddit user hamsterhead64 posted a video of themselves moving at double speed by using two controllers at the same time. It really is that simple.

Dexerto went into a copy of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to try this out with immediate success, making this one of the most accessible bugs discovered yet. Anyone with two controllers on-hand can double their movement speed and play the game on turbo.