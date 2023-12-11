Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players demand to put “sick” Pokemon out of its misery

Shiny Pokemon often take on a different color than their common counterparts, but a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer found one Pokemon with a sickly hue and decided to do what was best.

There are as many Shiny Pokemon as there are Pokemon, so well over 1000 at this point, and sadly while some of these secret color variations look fantastic, or just offer a bit of cool lore to the Pokemon, some of them are duds.

Lucario’s rare golden Shiny form is a hint to the Egyptian origins of its design, the god Anubis, and the golden sarcophagus that would normally adorn the body of any noble person set to join the afterlife.

However, one Eeveelution has the honor of being one of the most vilified Pokemon when it comes to Shiny versions, and a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player recently shared their find with the community, to which it was met with a chorus of shared disdain.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares “sick” Jolteon

While it’s not always clear if there is a thought process behind the color choice of Shiny Pokemon, many fans are more than happy to share their thoughts on the “ugliest” Shiny versions, and many of the bright green variants are top of the ugly list.

As evidence of this, Reddit user Substantial-Pain4308 shared a post saying “I found a sick Jolteon. Do I put it out of its misery?” Despite how rare Shiny Pokemon are, many Pokemon fans in the comments were quick to condemn this sickly creature because of its green fur.

One user comments, “Come on ole yeller, let’s make this quick.” Then another adds, “Why are most shinies barf green and poop yellow?” before a comment continues, “Saddens me, Gen 2 had a golden shiny Jolteon. A far superior design.”

Not everyone was so keen to dismiss the Green Jolteon though, with one comment defending it by saying, “i put you out of your misery if you harm a shiny.”

While it’s not clear whether the OP did send Shiny Jolteon into the shadow realm, hopefully they took pity on it, as at the very least it may make a lovely Wonder Trade for somebody out there more tolerant of green-garbed Pocket Monsters.

