Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate best counters for Samurott Tera Raid

Samurott is the most recent 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and players are debating which Pokemon you should and shouldn’t bring to the battle.

It’s no secret that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Tera Raids can be a bit of a challenge, but they can be made even more difficult if your teammates bring Pokemon that aren’t suitable counters. While Iron Hands and Azumaril are great builds for day-to-day raiding, they don’t work as well in 7-star raids.

As such, players have turned to executing their teammates’ Pokemon if they make a bad pick, ending the raid prematurely. And despite the community’s outcry, players continue to bring Bellibolt to raids that hard-counter Electric types.

Like clockwork, the 7-star Samurott Tera Raids suffer from the same issue. Instead of bringing the right counters, players have resorted to bringing starters, their favorite Legendary, or their most recent shiny. This has led to players taking to Reddit to debate what Pokemon should and shouldn’t be brought to Samurott raids.

Players divided by Samurott Tera Raid counters

The discussion was started by Reddit user Acashious, who posted a screenshot of the Tera Raid Pokemon Select screen, which showed his teammates had locked in with Miaraidon, Koraidon, and Bellibolt. What these three Pokemon have in common is that they are very weak to Ground-type moves.

Tera Raid Samurott knows Bulldoze and Drill Run, two very powerful Ground-type moves that can easily knock out Electric and Fire types. Acashious stated, “Guys, please, don’t go for fire or electric type. I see this many times, and it practically wastes your time.”

However, several people in the comments disagreed with OP’s logic. “Fire Tauros is literally the meta tho…” one person commented, referencing a recent video from Austin John Plays.

But another user replied, “In literally every raid I’ve been in the fire Tauros kept fainting and lowering the timer down close to zero by the time I’ve had like three turns, with the raid boss still nearly at full health.”

Others defended Bellibolt and Miraidon, claiming they were able to “solo” Samurott without any issues.

However, the same can’t be said for Belly Drum Iron Hands. While players defended their pick for the raids, many dogpiled on the Gen 9 paradox Pokemon, urging players not to bring Iron Hands to 7-star Samurott raids.