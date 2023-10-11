Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players confused by lack of info surrounding Mimikyu distribution

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers were left confused by the recent Mimikyu PokeWeen distribution event and its lack of info.

Now that October 2023 is in full swing, The Pokemon Company is celebrating “PokeWeen” across its various titles, including Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To celebrate PokeWeen, the company is holding a special distribution event for players in the US and Canada at GameStop stores, where trainers can claim a free Electric Tera Type Mimikyu.

However, with the event date getting close, some fans have had no luck finding any concrete information about this upcoming distribution event leaving many confused.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans confused by PokeWeen distribution event

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among fans after one player asked if the community knew anything about the upcoming PokeWeen distribution event.

“Does anyone know anything about this PokéWeen distribution event,” they asked. “I called a few stores and no one knew anything.”

The Mimikyu in question is Electric Tera Type and holding a Life Orb. Additionally, it knows the moves Thunderbolt, Destiny Bond, Phantom Force, and Curse.

While Mimikyu can learn Thunderbolt and Phantom Force through TMs, Destiny Bond and Curse can only be learned through breeding. Combined with its Electric Tera Typing this special Mimikyu could prove very fun to use in battle.

Unfortunately, it seems trainers won’t be able to get any more concrete info until the event date of October 13, 2023, rolls around.

“Store employees likely won’t know anything until the day they get the codes. Serebii says it starts October 13th, so I’d just wait until at least then,” noted one fan.

This info made some fans nervous, as some claimed to have had bad experiences during past distribution events.

“Hopefully they get better than when the Lechonk code was a thing… I basically had to pull up and show the employee the code was free… They tried to make me spend $15 when that was for the promo card not the code,” one trainer claimed.

At the time of writing it’s still unclear when the Mimikyu codes will expire or how long the distribution even will last. Hopefully, Scarlet & Violet trainers will be able to get more concrete info on this PokeWeen event soon.