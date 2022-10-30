Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can “pre-order” Shiny Pokemon on eBay

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

If the official pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet weren’t enough, a seller on eBay has opened “pre-orders” for hacked 6 IV Shiny Pokemon for the Gen 9 games.

It’s not uncommon for eBay sellers to sell Shiny Pokemon for a few bucks. Right now, you can enter any Pokemon you want – preceded by the word “Shiny” – into the eBay search engine, and you’re likely to be greeted by a listing for the digital creature of your choice.

Not only are they Shiny, but they also come with six perfect IVs, the player’s preferred nature, and a custom move set. While the perfect Shiny Pokemon may take days, weeks, or even months to hunt and breed, these sellers offer them to players for as little as $1.

Of course, these aren’t legitimate Shinies, at least not outside of Pokemon Go. These are hacked Shinies that players can inject into their own games using programs like PkHex. In fact, it’s relatively simple to use these programs on your own without having to toss a few bucks at eBay. However, some sellers are offering hacked Shiny pre-orders for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

eBay sellers list Pokemon Scarlet & Violet “shiny pre-orders”

Now, it seems that one eBay seller is attempting to get the jump on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hype train by offering “pre-orders” for their hacks.

However, these hacks are a bit pricier than the run-of-the-mill hacks for Sword & Shield or Legends: Arceus. For around $4, players can purchase a six IV Shiny Pokemon of their choosing, but there are a few bundles including a team custom team of six Pokemon for $17.39, all three starters for $8.78, and both Legendaries for $6.27.

There are some discrepancies when looking into the finer details of the listing. The pre-orders state that the estimated delivery for some of the Shiny Pokemon is between November 3-7, despite the games being released on November 18. As well, the listing for the Legendaries only offers Shinies “if possible”.

Despite the sketchy nature of selling hacked Pokemon on eBay – especially for games that haven’t been released yet – it’s proving to be a lucrative business. The three Shiny starter pack has already sold 25 pre-orders, and the other listing show several have been purchased as well.