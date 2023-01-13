Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players beg teammates to stop using Slowbro in Cinderace Tera Raids

Cinderace is the featured Pokemon in the second wave of incredibly challenging seven-star Tera Raids, and trainers are sick of seeing the same solo Slowbro build in online play.

When Charizard was in seven-star Tera Raids, it didn’t take long for players to find the optimal Pokemon to take down the Fire-type behemoth solo. Playing in online raids can often be frustrating due to the lack of communication players have, and relying on strangers to bring the right Pokemon leads trainers to find alternative methods of taking on raids.

Once these “OP solo strategies” hit the internet, players rush to build the perfect Pokemon to claim their limited-time Raid rewards. However, they often forget that these builds are meant to be used in solo play and don’t always work correctly in group settings.

This happened with Azumarill during the Charizard raids – in tandem with the Play Rough glitch – and now it’s happening again with Slowbro. This seven-turn setup is perfect for solo raids, but rarely ever works with a group. And players are fed up with seeing Slowbro enter the fray.

Players are tired of Slowbro in Cinderace Raids

The solo Slowbro is a super effective strategy when attempting Cinderace Raids on your own. It takes 7-8 turns to pull off, NPCs don’t do enough damage to trigger shields, and their deaths don’t widdle down the clock. But it’s an unreliable strategy in team play.

During week 1 of Cinderace Raids, PKMNcast published a rant on Twitter expressing how they would rather have players choose team-oriented Pokemon and support teammates instead of using one-trick ponies like Slowbro.

The replies were filled with players telling their own tales from Cinderace Raids. How they flinch when someone brings an Azumarill, or how they wish their teammates would choose more “team-focused” Pokemon.

Now, a pro-Slowbro player posted a meme to Reddit that blamed their teammates’ lack of strategy for not allowing Slowbro to set up Stored Power. And while some comments agreed with this sentiment, others blamed Slowbro players for not trying to be team players.

One player commented, “To be fair, Slowbro isn’t the most efficient Pokemon in group raids. It’s great for soloing, but I’d rather play my Feather dance Lumina crash Espathra, or a bulky Toxapex with Chilling water for online raids. I won’t wait for a Slowbro player to set up while twirling my thumbs, it’s not fun for me.”

Another asked what they should do for six turns while the Slowbro sets up. “Support. Will o wisp, reflect, chilling water, metal sound, fake tears, psychic terrain, intimidate,” a reply read, while another jokingly stated, “Be told it’s your fault when they get stat changes wiped without ever attacking”

A number of players also pointed out that many people participating in online raids are likely children who won’t understand support moves. Regardless, it seems there are plenty of raiders who want to see more team-oriented play instead of the nuclear Slowbro.

For help with raiding, check out our guide for the best Pokemon builds to take on seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids.