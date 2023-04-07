Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players beg hosts to stop bringing good Pokemon to Ditto Raids

Five-star Ditto Tera Raids are in the spotlight this weekend in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and players are begging raid hosts to stop bringing good Pokemon.

Whether it’s a 3-star or a 6-star Tera Raid, Ditto is the easiest Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, it can also be the hardest, depending on which Pokemon players bring.

That’s because Ditto uses the move Transform on the raid’s host. So, if a player were to bring a level 1 Magikarp with the move Splash, the Ditto would copy its moveset, stats, and ability leaving it helpless.

Article continues after ad

However, not every trainer is tuned in to the optimal strategies of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiding. This has left several players frustrated as hosts continue to bring their best Pokemon to battle Ditto.

Ditto Tera Raids aren’t always a walk in the park

The current meta for Ditto Tera Raids is to bring a level 1 Pokemon. It doesn’t really matter which Pokemon, as long as it’s level 1 and doesn’t know any insanely powerful moves.

Regardless, many players have reported hosts bringing their best battle-ready Pokemon, making Ditto raids a pain. User C__arnita wrote, “Please, for the love of god, if you’re hosting, just use a useless Pokémon with no useful moves, like Magikarp.”

Article continues after ad

They went on to claim the host of a Ditto raid brought their own Ditto, which caused the raid boss the transform into a competitive Greninja. The comments were flooded with users who encountered similar antics.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One user recommended waiting to lock in to the raid until after the host selects their Pokemon. If it’s not a level 1 weakling, they will back out and join a new one.

However, other players have reported trolling and griefing from hosts. Shundo_Ray100 claimed they encountered a host who baited the raiders into locking in before switching out their Magikarp for a Koraidon with Counter.

Article continues after ad

OP and the other raiders used Belly Drum on their Azumarill and Iron Hands, only to be Countered by Koraidon. This repeatedly KOd their team until the timer ran out, and they lost the raid.

ImperfectWold commented, “Tera raiding online has taught me to never trust a host that refuses to lock in a trashmon on a Ditto.” Another user responded, claiming they instantly lock in Magikarp when hosting Ditto Tera Raids to give their teammates a sense of security.

Article continues after ad

It goes to show that participating in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s online Tera Raids is a mixed bag. While trainers may go in with the optimal strategy and a plan of action, relying on strangers to have the same level of preparation warrants a wide variety of results.