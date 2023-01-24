Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are convinced Garganacl is actually Legendary

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan reimagines the Paldean species Garganacl as a Legendary, and fans are now convinced the sentient block of salt should have been part of the Regi line.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a number of new species when debuting Gen 9’s Paldea region. Of these, many players have gravitated to the adorable Pawmi or powerful staters like Meowscarada. However, some new faces have gone under the radar.

One of the best examples of this is the Rock-type Pokemon Scarlet & Violet species Nacli. Known as the “Rock Salt” Pokemon, it seems to be Gen 9’s Geodude or Rolycoly. The little Pokemon appears as a beige lump of salt with orange eyes, eventually evolving into Nacklstack before ending as Garganacl.

Unfortunately, like so many odd Rock-type species, it is easy to forget about Nacli and its evolutions. However, one player may have discovered hidden potential for the species – as a mislabeled Legendary.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet should have made Garganacl a Regi

In a Twitter post by Nekkra, the fan shares an image of the Legendary Regis. However, Regigigas has been replaced by Garganacl. The post reads, “Can’t wait to make a team of all Regi Pokemon! Regice, Regieleki, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regisalt!”

Fans in the comments are completely sold, with one stating “How do I play this one in my Regi deck?” and another adding “Nacl was paradox Regirock all along”.

Other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players point out how Garganacl looks similar to some of the monsters in the open-world sandbox title Minecraft. One player comments, “Regisalt, the Minecraft Pokemon”, though most agree that it looks like it could fit right into the Legendary Regi line.

While Garganacl is definitely not a Legendary, it would be interesting if it had a part to play in potential DLC storylines or other content focused around Gen 9. Fans may even see it do amazing things if it turns up in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet anime episodes at some point in the future.