Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player uses “genius” technique to troll friends online

A new feature from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has been used to hilarious effect by one player, with him transforming into a shiny Swablu and leading his friends on a wild Poke-chase.

The Indigo Disk DLC brought with it a brand new and much-hyped feature, the Synchro Machine.

Once players have progressed the new DLC’s story far enough, they can use the Synchro Machine “to see the world through the eyes of their Pokemon”.

Using the machine allows a player to become one of their Pokemon to fly around the game’s Paldea region.

And one player has already found a genius way to use the new feature.

“I am a terrible person” Twitter user Nokimons captioned his video, which showed him disguised as a shiny Swablu.

His friends, of course, tried to catch him — spending no small amount of time running around the map after it.

“I forgot you could do that!” One of his friends exclaimed when the trick was revealed.

Other Twitter users were quick to chime in with their own thoughts.

“I just wanted a shiny Swablu but instead I got betrayed,” said one user. “Oh my God I never thought about this feature being implemented as the best Hide and Seek game mode ever!” Said another.

It probably isn’t exactly what Nintendo had in mind for the Synchro Machine, but it’s certainly a comical use of the feature.