Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player obtains the ultimate Gholdengo achievement

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has spent a shocking amount of time finding Gimmighoul coins in order to obtain a full team of Gholdengo.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have to put a good deal of effort in if they want to obtain the new, Pokemon Go-connected Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo. Gimmighoul can only be caught in its Chest Form in the Gen 9 games, and they are often hidden in hard-to-reach locations.

Additionally, 999 Gimmighoul Coins have to be obtained to evolve the Ghost-type into Gholdengo. The odd, Golden-skateboard-wielding Pokemon is a favorite for Tera Raids, making it highly sought after by Scarlet & Violet players.

Article continues after ad

While obtaining just one evolved Gholdengo is considered an achievement by most fans, a player decided to go the extra mile. They now have a proper team of Gholdengo to eat sandwiches with and travel alongside.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player collections hundreds of Gimmighoul coins

In a Reddit post by Ayelynn_ on the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit, the trainer shares an image of their Gholdengo team lounging at a picnic. The text for the post reads: “It is done. All six accounted for!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans are blown away by the achievement, with some questioning w the reason for the challenge and others simply celebrating with the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player. One reader comments, “Kudos to you, but why on gods green earth would you subject yourself to getting 999 coins 6 times over?!” while another adds, “Man, I thought 2 was a great accomplishment, this is insane!”

Article continues after ad

Because a player needs 999 coins to evolve Gholdengo, this would require a trainer replicating this feat to collect a total of 5,994 Gimmighoul coins. While definitely possible, the time and energy it would require is nothing short of impressive.

Hopefully, this Gholdengo trainer goes on to win plenty of Tera Raids with their powerful team, putting all the effort to good use.