Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player gets pleasant surprise after “greatest raid of my life”

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player was overwhelmed by a Shiny find in a Tera Raid, in what the individual called the “greatest raid” of that player’s life.

Tera Raids give Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players the opportunity to get rewards and rare Pokemon, but the odds of finding a Shiny in one are quite low.

In fact, the base odds of finding a Shiny Tera Raid Pokemon are 1/4103.05. These odds are roughly in line with the regular odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon out in the wild, at 1 in 4,096.

However, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player managed to luck out in what the individual called “the greatest raid of my life.”

Scarlet & Violet trainer thrilled with Shiny after Raid

In the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, a player by the name of ‘the_interviewer17‘ participated in a Tera Raid that featured Dark-type Mabosstiff. At the end of it, the player was rewarded with a rare Shiny version of the Pokemon.

On the find, the original poster wrote, “This was the greatest raid of my life and I didn’t even know it until the end.”

However, many in the comments noted that the Raid was likely injected or hacked.

One player wrote, “That would be a hacked raid friend, look at the host name Zacian.net,” which is a popular Pokemon Discord server.

Nonetheless, commenters wrote that this should not damper what the original poster called the “greatest raid of my life.”

“Yknow what. It’s a hacked raid. Not a hacked Pokemon because you caught it in a raid where you were not the host. It’s legit and congratulations on your shiny,” one player wrote.

For those who want to look out for new creatures, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the opportunity to check out the upcoming DLC pack that will come later in December.