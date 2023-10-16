Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player gets insane double Shiny encounter seconds apart

Shiny encounters are nothing new in the world of Pokemon but occasionally a trainer hits the RNG jackpot with one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player stumbling across an insane Double Shiny encounter.

With Shiny catching being such an integral part of the end-game Pokemon experience it’s only natural that players try to figure out everything there is to know about it.

From optimizing egg hatching to speeding up the process of finding a Shiny, there are strategies that can greatly improve Shiny odds. Even with all the preparation in the world though you still need to get lucky.

That’s exactly what happened with one trainer who didn’t just get lucky but managed to hit the Shiny hunting jackpot with an insane rapid-fire double Shiny encounter.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player scores Double Shiny Cyclizar encounter

While hunting for a Shiny Cyclizar, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player lucked out in more ways than one. Not only did they encounter a Shiny but it even drove right into them. To make matters even crazier they then encountered another Shiny immediately after catching the first.

Showing off their moment of luck the trainer shared on Reddit: “I’ve seen post about this, but I never thought it would happen to me.”

The community was quick to joke about the trainer’s luck replying “In soviet Russia, Shiny hunts you,” and “When the shiny hunts YOU, and almost makes you fail to hunt the other shiny.”

“I have still never found a shiny Pokémon since original Gold,” and “I’m waiting for it to happen to me!!!” others responded begrudging their lack of luck compared to OP.

This isn’t the only crazy Shiny story Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players had to share with another trainer’s three year hunt for a Shiny Feebas leaving the community astonished.