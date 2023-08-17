Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finds Ditto disguised as itself

A Pokemon trainer encountered a rare Ditto in the wild — not because it was Shiny, but because it was actually disguised as another Ditto.

There are a handful of absolutely iconic Pokemon from the original games that have made appearances in almost every Generation.

While many fans may think of Pikachu, Eevee, or the Gen 1 Starters — the loveable purple blob, Ditto, is undoubtedly a recognizable Pokemon thanks to its unique shapeshifting ability.

The ability is so iconic that future appearances have adapted it in special ways, like how Scarlet & Violet makes wild Ditto appear as random Pokemon in the overworld. However, one trainer received a hilarious surprise after stumbling across a wild Ditto disguised as…well, another Ditto.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan finds hilarious Ditto encounter

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among fans after one trainer showed a clip of their amusing Ditto encounter.

The OP titled the thread, “Bro was disguised as himself,” and attached a brief video. The clip showed the trainer wandering around just outside a town with their Slither Wing when they ran into a wild Ditto.

After engaging in a battle with this Ditto its disguise faded to reveal…another Ditto was hiding underneath.

Pokemon fans in the comments loved the funny little encounter, with many making jokes about this master of disguise.

One trainer compared the Ditto encounter to a spy “removing a fake mustache to reveal another real mustache underneath,” while another player said the Ditto “had imposter syndrome.”

Other fans wished the encounter had gone another layer deep and said “Imagine if that had been a Zorua.” Similar to Ditto, the Gen 5 Dark-type can disguise itself as other Pokemon, which can make it tricky to track down.

One helpful player actually broke down why this can sometimes happen in Scarlet & Violet. “Basically if you save and close the game and reopen anywhere a disguised Pokemon spawns they show up as themselves when you open the game again,” they explained.

So, if players are hunting for Shiny Ditto, this may be an easy trick to help track one down.