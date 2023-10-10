Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finds brutal reason wild Electrode are rare

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player was surprised to find an Electrode in the wild only to find a pretty harsh explanation for their rarity.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have their imperfections, getting to see how Pokemon act in their natural habitats is a delight that really adds life to the Paldea region.

However, just like in the real world, nature can be brutal. One player learned this the hard way after finding a wild Electrode rolling around outside a town.

Wild Electrode had an explosive response to a trainer trying to approach it

Reddit user Notyouraverageghost shared a video of the incident. After pointing out that they’d never seen a wild Electrode before, the clip gives a good potential explanation why they are so rare.

When the Electrode first noticed the player approaching, it started to glow and flash. This attracted the attention of a nearby Meowth, who questioned what was happening.

The Ball Pokemon proceeded to explode, and the video ends.

Many commenters questioned the fate of the poor Meowth that was seemingly caught in the blast radius. One user said “rip to that Meowth, I guess,” while another pointed out “he still got 8 more lives left.”

Electrode is known for using the moves Self-Destruct and Explosion, both of which deal massive amounts of damage while knocking out the user. Many of its Pokedex entries even mention it exploding “with little or no provocation” and earning the nickname “the Bomb Ball.”

This seems to be as clear an explanation as any for why Electrode isn’t often seen in the wild. These creatures clearly have a penchant for blowing up, especially when they see someone approaching.

The good news is Electrode is probably fine. After all, Pokemon who use Self-Destruct and Explosion can be healed, and multiple Pokedex entries indicate Electrode sometimes explodes for fun.

Meowth’s fate, on the other hand, may be better off remaining a mystery.

