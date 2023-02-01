Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player fails “anxiety inducing” shiny encounter due to jump glitch

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is warning others to save their games frequently before challenging a Shiny following a soul-crushing fail due to a jump glitch.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come to accept the numerous glitches and bugs that plague the Gen 9 games. While many are hopeful the 1.2 update due to launch at the end of February will fix some of the bigger issues, others are reminding players to be careful and save frequently in case the unthinkable ends up happening.

Glitches can be particularly harmful to those Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. From species glitching into walls to players being thrown from the tops of cliffs and ledges, there are plenty of game-breaking hurdles to contend with.

Article continues after ad

One player has experienced these woes in a particularly terrible Shiny fail, where an attempt to jump at a wild Pokemon sends them tumbling over a ledge.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players begs players to “always save”

In a Reddit post by Clodsie on the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit, the player sends out an ominous message to fans, stating, “What moment was your painful reminder to always save?”. This is followed by a painful video of a Brute Bonnet Shiny fail.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fail isn’t caused by an overpowered attack. Instead, when Clodsie goes to jump at the Pokemon, a glitch causes them to bounce right off the Brute Bonnet, falling over the edge of the cliff and far enough out of range to despawn the Shiny. In the comments below, the player adds, “This one hurt for sure ;-; those spawns at the edge of the platform are so anxiety-inducing!”.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans in the comments try to ease the blow of the loss, with one offering, “If it makes you feel better, I accidentally KOed a shiny Iron Thorns and reset to start my sandwich over.” and another replying, “When I was working on Pokedex and caught, bred, or evolved about 50 pokemon (included the Eevee line) and my game crashed. I did not have auto save on. I did turn it on after that”.

These sorts of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet crashes and glitches are so common that any player hunting a Shiny or making serious progress on their game will want to save often, especially if they have turned the auto-save off while exploring.