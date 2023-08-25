Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers hidden Shiny most trainers will miss

One Pokemon & Scarlet trainer managed to spot a very small Shiny, and wondered how exactly anyone could spot a creature that small in the game.

Shiny hunts in Pokemon games have never been easy, and that remains the case in Scarlet & Violet.

There have been instances of Shiny Pokemon spawning inside of walls, while others have reported being “taunted” by uncatchable Shinies.

One trainer managed to come across a Shiny in plain sight, but could easily missed due to its size.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finds hard-to-spot Shiny

On Reddit, a user by the name of “Milk-ish” posted a video on the Scarlet & Violet subreddit showing an encounter with a wild Shiny.

The trainer encountered a Shiny Foongus, but the individual was baffled by how small the Pokemon was. In fact, the size of the Foongus prompted the trainer to ask, “How in the world is anyone supposed to spot this?”

Some had to agree with the original poster. One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player stated on the find, “Easy, you have to play with a telescope in every eye.” Another added, “That’s the neat part. You don’t.”

However, others wrote that it could be worse.

One trainer reeled off several other Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that are harder to spot than Foongus. “As someone who specifically hunted a shiny Foongus on Violet, there are a bunch who are way worse. Namely: Flabebe, Floette, Igglybuff, Tandemaus, Tadbulb.”

Another, on the other hand, lamented that it’s easier to find Shiny Pokemon now as compared to past entries. “It beats how Pokemon encounters have worked for [Game Boy] & [Nintendo] DS games.”

In other Scarlet & Violet news, The Pokemon Company unveiled another creature that will be a part of the upcoming DLC packs. The Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon, Poltchageist, was showcased for the first time on August 22.