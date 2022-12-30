Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet video shows Pawmo ending it all

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

While roaming around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one player ran into an issue wherein Pawmo randomly jumped off a cliff.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit store shelves for the Nintendo Switch over a month ago. And despite their thoroughness, players continue to discover new elements that make up the experience.

Of course, some of these finds come in the form of glitches, bugs that can either prove distracting or outright humorous.

But few people expect to encounter pocket monsters who randomly decide to take a handle on their own fates. One Pawmo character, in particular, seemed to want out of Paldea by any means.

Pawmo ends it all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet clip

Reddit user prettiestvirgin learned the hard way that some Pokemon want out of the constant exploring and fighting.

The Redditor recently shared a gameplay clip of themselves roaming a grassy area of Paldea. At the start of the video, the player follows a dirt trail around a tree with their Pawmo close behind.

Pawmo doesn’t stick around for long, though. When the player turns back around, Pawmo had navigated to a cliffside and jumped off for no known reason.

Fortunately, there’s a river some feet below the cliff, with a couple of ducks merrily swimming along. But what happened to the Pawmo remains a mystery since the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player cut the footage short.

“This is something I would have expected from Nemona to be honest,” one Redditor user wrote in response to the post. Another person joked that this incident may count as one of the “top 10 saddest anime deaths.”

Whatever Pawmo’s reason for calling it quits, here’s to hoping the little guy’s finally at peace.