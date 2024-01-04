Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch will fix broken Dragon-type move

The Pokemon Company has promised that a future Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch will fix an ongoing issue that makes Dragon Cheer too strong.

The people who play through the story modes of the Pokemon games never need to use buff or debuff moves to succeed. The enemies are easy enough that you can succeed with damage-dealing moves alone.

However, in competitive Pokemon battles, you must use every tool in your arsenal. This is where stat-boosting moves are incredibly effective, as they can make Pokemon a lot stronger in exchange for spending turns.

One important element of stat-boosting moves is how they can stay on the field, which is why moves like Baton Pass are so useful. It turns out that a new stat-boosting move introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t working as intended due to how it lingers after use.

The Pokemon Company Garchomp has some of the best moves in all of Pokemon including Dragon Rush.

Dragon Cheer will be fixed in a future Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch

According to Serebii, the Dragon Cheer move doesn’t work as intended. The Pokemon Company promises to fix it in the Version 3.0.1 patch, which is due to be released at the end of January, and will also fix the unobtainable TM issue in Pokemon Scarlet.

Dragon Cheer is a Dragon-type move intended for use in Doubles, that raises your ally’s critical hit ratio by one stage. If your ally is a Dragon-type Pokemon, it’s raised by two stages, making it a powerful move for certain team setups.

If Dragon Cheer worked as intended, the Pokemon buffed by this effect would lose the benefit when switched out. However, the move is bugged, so the Pokemon keeps the buff when switched out for another team member.

Dragon Cheer is something many trainers will have contact with, as it’s needed to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple. Whether they use it in battle is another matter, but it will still need to be fixed if the move is bugged.

The Indigo Disk DLC really did ship in a rough state, considering how many things need to be fixed in the upcoming patch. Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for future Pokemon game developers to ensure their games are finished before releasing them.