Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are falling into Greavard’s trap already

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced a new Paldean Ghost-type just in time for Halloween, and fans are already falling into Greavard’s soul-sucking trap.

Many new Pokemon have been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games, including the well-loved Lechonk, adorable Smoliv, and hilarious Klawf among many others. While some of these designs may take time to grow on fans, others have quickly become popular – including the new Ghost-type puppy Pokemon Greavard.

Greavard isn’t the first dog-like Pokemon species debuted for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Earlier in the year, fans were also introduced to the Fairy-type Fidough. However, the two cute pups only have their design origin in common, as Greavard is not exactly the best option for a personal pet.

In the description provided by the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet webpage, it is said to be affectionate and friendly – but will also slowly suck the life-force from those who are around it. However, this doesn’t seem to be a deal-breaker for Pokemon fans.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Greavard commits a murder in a new video

In the debut video shared on the Pokemon Twitter account, fans follow a researcher looking for a newly spotted Paldean ghost-type. After some searching, they find Greavard and celebrate the find with a game of fetch. However, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet video is cut short as the person collapses, presumably dying as their soul is sucked up by the friendly pup.

Despite video’s sinister end, fans in the comments have nothing but love for the creepy little dog. RogersBase states “Guaranteed new team member right next to Smoliv and Fidough!” while Patterrz adds “Even in death A good boy”.

Other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have started speculating hilarious nicknames for their future companion, with BigManFanelli commenting “Name it Puppergeist please.” and many others hinting at naming it “Zero” after the dog in A Nightmare Before Christmas.

While there isn’t currently any information on a possible evolution for the small, soul-sucking Pokemon companion, there is no doubt it will be featured in numerous teams once the games release on November 18.