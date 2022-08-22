Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new moves and held items list (so far)￼

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet takes the franchise into its 9th generation with an assortment of new moves, abilities, and held items. Here’s everything we know about these new items.

When Pokemon introduces a new generation of games, players can expect changes to the PvP landscape. This includes new Pokemon with unique moves, items that enhance attacks, and abilities that nullify others.

And Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no exception. In addition to the Terastal gimmick, players can combine new moves, abilities, and items to approach battles like never before.

Here’s our up-to-date list of every new move, held item, and ability confirmed for Gen 9 so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new moves

Like any new entry in the franchise, players will have to learn the ins and outs of new moves. From signature moves specific to Pokemon to new TMs applicable to a number of monsters, here are all of the new moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Shed Tail: A move specific to Cyclizar, the Pokemon creates a substitute, then swaps places with a part Pokemon in waiting

A move specific to Cyclizar, the Pokemon creates a substitute, then swaps places with a part Pokemon in waiting Tera Blast: A move that changes its typing when the user has Terastallized

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new held items

Adding another layer to combat, new held items affect the tides of battle in ways that are sure to shake up competitive play. Here are all of the new held items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Mirror Herb: Allows the holder to mirror an opponent’s stat increases and boosts its own stats, but can only be used once

Allows the holder to mirror an opponent’s stat increases and boosts its own stats, but can only be used once Covert Cloak: This hooded cloak conceals the holder, protecting it from the additional effects of moves (i.e. Flinching, Poison, Paralysis)

This hooded cloak conceals the holder, protecting it from the additional effects of moves (i.e. Flinching, Poison, Paralysis) Loaded Dice: If a Pokémon holding this item uses a multistrike move, that move will be more likely to hit more times (Bullet Seed, Scale Shot, Pin Missle)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new abilities

The final layer to Pokemon Battles is the Pokemons’ abilities. Each Pokemon has a very limited selection of abilities that offer a wide range of effects during battle. Some activate whenever they are sent out and others take effect after certain conditions are met in battle.

At the time of writing, Game Freak has yet to reveal any new abilities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, we will keep this piece updated as more information regarding battle mechanics is revealed.