Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Math class midterm and final answers

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Ms. Tyme’s Math class. Here is every correct answer to the Math midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking various classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with a midterm and final exam for every class, depending on how many Gym Badges have been earned. This guide will go over every correct answer for the Math midterm and final given out by Ms. Tyme.

Article continues after ad

Math midterm correct answers

The Pokemon Company The Academy’s Math teacher, Ms. Tyme is the older sister of the Ghost-type Gym Leader Ms. Ryme.

Before trainers can attempt the midterm, they must get through three Math classes with Ms Tyme. During these classes, she will talk about things like type matchups, spending money, and Critical Hit damage while setting up every question that will appear on the midterm.

If players fail the midterm, they can retake the test as many times as they want. It’s also important to remember that players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Ms. Tyme’s Math midterm:

Article continues after ad

Questions Answers How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? Double damage How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? Half damage If you spent ₽2,000 on as many ₽200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get? Eleven What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit? About 4 percent How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit? One-and-a-half times as much

Ms. Tyme will also reward students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Math final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Ms. Tyme will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers appearing on the final exam. Again, she will discuss damage calculation, type matchups, and spending money. The final exam is unlocked after earning any six gym badges.

If players fail the final, they can retake the test. However, unlike the midterm, trainers must correctly answer four out of five questions to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Article continues after ad

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Ms. Tyme’s Math final:

Questions Answers How many Great Balls could you purchase with ₽3,000 if each one costs ₽600? Five If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be? 75 Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit? About 12 percent If a Pokémon uses Sword Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do? Triple damage If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by? 2

Ms. Tyme will also reward students who pass the final in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

By completing all of Ms. Tyme’s Math classes, players will learn more about her history as a Gym Leader who specialized in Rock-type Pokemon and why she became a teacher at the Academy.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Math midterm and final exams with Ms. Tyme. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet