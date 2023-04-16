Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player one-shots Typhlosion with a Magikarp

Shiny Magikarp is available for the new-year event.

A team of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players’ elaborate strategy allowed a Shiny Magikarp to complete the 7-star Typhlosion Tera Raid with one attack.

On April 10, the Generation 9 games announced Typhlosion would run as the next 7-star Tera Raid. The Fire-type Pokemon is the final evolution of Generation 2’s Cyndaquil. Typhlosion marks another past starter option for Scarlet & Violet in its series of Tera Raids. Previous mons include Decidueye, Samurott, and Greninja.

With each 7-star Tera Raid, trainers must craft impeccable strategies to catch the desired Pokemon. In this case, one player has continued their ongoing trend of completing a Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid with a Magikarp. Here’s how they employed the same setup for the Ghost Tera-type Typhlosion.

The details behind Magikarp’s Typhlosion Tera Raid strat

Reddit user Nommable123 shared a 30-second snippet of the Tera Raid on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit. The clip shows that Nommable123 terastallized their Shiny Magikarp and somehow crushed a full-health Typhlosion with Flail.

In the comment section, the trainer posted the detailed strategy. The team’s party members included Sylveon, Samurott, Luxray, and Magikarp. The seemingly weakest link could defeat Typhlosion because Samurott uses False Swipe to reduce Magikarp’s health to 1. By doing this, Magikarp’s low HP tremendously powered up Flail.

“The patience your group has is commendable,” Sufficient_Lynx3146 wrote.

“Using Skill Swap Pixilate to change Flail’s type is chef’s kiss,” crog_42 remarked. Since Flail is a Normal-type move, it would not have initially affected Ghost-type Typhlosion. However, Sylveon used its Pixilate ability to turn all Normal-type moves into Fairy.

Previously, Nommable123 defeated Samurott and Decidueye in their respective 7-star Tera Raid. With the Samurott event, the player had Corviknight use Swagger and Perrserker use False Swipe to increase the effectiveness of Flail.

While the first round of the Typhlosion Tera Raid has ended, the Pokemon will reappear from 00:00 UTC on April 21 through 23:59 UTC on April 13. For those not wanting to try the Magikarp strategy, check out our guide on the best Typhlosion counters.