Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker Centro suspended as Nintendo cracks down

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Popular Pokemon leaker Centro has been suspended from Twitter as Nintendo has begun cracking down on Scarlet & Violet leaks leading up to the game’s release.

The time is finally here, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are set to release on November 18, and fans around the world are anxiously awaiting to begin their exploration of the Gen 9 Paldea region.

The long-awaited games began leaking on the internet over the last few weeks, but it appears that Nintendo has begun cracking down on the accounts sharing information.

One of the most prominent accounts, Centro, was among the first to be hit as they’re now suspended from Twitter.

Pokemon leaker suspended from Twitter after Nintendo DMCA

In the early morning of November 16, Centro learned that the account where they had posted leaks of the game was suspended by Twitter due to a violation of the platform’s rules.

At the time of suspension, the account amassed over 323,000 followers since it was created — with a recent surge of nearly 100,000 according to Socialblade.

Twitter: CentroLeaks

While it hasn’t been made explicitly known whether or not Centro’s account was hit with a DMCA by Nintendo, it’s safe to assume that’s the case here as they are well known for cracking down on copyright infringement.

Twitter’s copyright policy reads: “Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement such as…allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials.”

With the game's release coming in mere days, be sure to check out our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet section for any news and guides you may need.