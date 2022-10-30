Has Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaked yet? How to avoid Gen 9 spoilers

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Like with other recent main series games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will likely leak via datamines on the internet. Those wanting to hold off on spoilers until the official release date will want to blacklist terms while on social media.

** Pokemon Scarlet & Violet spoilers may be contained below**

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are just weeks away from their November 18 release date, and fans are ready to jump into the adventures of the Paldea region. While many have already pre-ordered their copies to ensure access to the games and early purchase bonuses, others have gone so far as purchasing copies of the game that were obtained before the official release date.

Similarly to Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it isn’t surprising that copies of the games have been obtained early. Because the games must be shipped to retail locations ahead of time, it isn’t possible to keep them completely locked away until the day they go on sale.

While obtaining and leaking Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ahead of time can be a frustrating problem for the fans of the series, it does offer curious players a chance to look at the information that hasn’t been present in trailers or other official updates.

So far, Twitter users Riddler_Khu and Pory_Leeks have both indicated games have arrived in the US and that copies are now in the mail. On October 30, 2022, Riddler Khu announced that datamines and leaks will likely begin soon.

How to avoid leaked information about the games

Those looking to keep their adventures in Paldea a surprise will want to blacklist Pokemon tags and creators on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. It is likely more games will begin showing up online, and playthroughs as well as breakdowns will also become available.

While Nintendo may ask creators to remove the content, or that it will be taken down by the platforms it is posted on, the best way to avoid spoilers is to stay away from the community until after the release date.