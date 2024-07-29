Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get Roy’s Fuecoco from Horizons anime

Roy’s Fuecoco from Pokemon: Horizons is finally being added to Scarlet & Violet, so here is how to unlock them.

Despite first releasing in 2022, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is still the most recent mainline game from the iconic franchise and, as such, is constantly updated by the dev team.

With new quality-of-life improvements, events, and more content dropping each month, Scarlet and Violet continue to bring players back to the game.

Now, however, those who have watched the new Netflix series Pokemon: Horizons have a special reason to revisit the game.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon: Horizons was first released on April 14, 2023, and features two brand-new protagonists, Roy and Liko.

In Pokemon: Horizons, Roy is a leading character and, like the protagonists that came before, has a cute sidekick, Fuecoco, their go-to Pokemon, similar to how Ash had Pikachu in the original anime.

Previously, Scarlet & Violet introduced Liko’s Sprigatito and Dot’s Quaxly into the game, with Roy’s Fuecoco the final piece of the Pokemon: Horizons trio.

Article continues after ad

For those eager to unlock Roy’s Fuecoco, here is everything you need to do.

Article continues after ad

How to get Roy’s Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak Roy’s Fuecoco will now be available to use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below, We’ve outlined the steps needed to get Roy’s Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

First, launch your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet game

Select the Poké Portal option on the X menu

Click Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet

Enter the password for the gift: 909TEAMUP06

To use Roy’s Fuecoco in Scarlet & Violet, simply assign the Partner Ribbon to your own Fuecoco. Once done, they will have the title “Roy’s Fuecoco” and receive a special boost when sent into battle.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about getting Roy’s Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, be sure to redeem the code before it expires on January 31, 2025.