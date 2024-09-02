Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-star Incineroar Tera Raid guide

Another mighty starter is joining the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-star Tera Raids, so here are the best counters to defeat the boss Incineroar with the Dark Tera Type.

After Chest Form Gimmighoul and Dragonite, it’s time for the Alolan Fire Starter, Incineroar, to take the lead as the new 7-star Tera Raid Boss in the latest Pokemon games.

Unlike the previous bosses, Incineroar will not appear along with any Mass Outbreaks. However, it will be featured twice, with the iconic Blissey joining it on the second date.

So, if you want to catch a Dark Tera Type Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark in Scarlet & Violet, here are the best counters you can use.

When will Incineroar appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Dark Tera Type Incineroar Raid event will run from Friday, September 6, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Then, the mighty Alolan Starter will return from Friday, September 13, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, this time accompanied by Blissey with various Tera Types in 5-star Tera Raids.

It’s important to remember that you can only catch one Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark per save file, though you can challenge it as many times as you want to get the many rewards and farm Herba Mystica.

7-star Incineroar moves, Tera Type, and Ability

During the event, Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark will have a Dark Tera Type. As a 7-star Tera Raid boss, the Alolan Fire Starter will have outstanding stats and an arsenal of great moves, so you will need to plan ahead if you want to win.

Incineroar base stats

POKEMON ABILITY HP ATTACK DEFENSE SP. ATTACK SP. DEFENSE SPEED Intimidate 95 115 90 80 90 60

Incineroar moves

Incineroar’s moveset for the 7-star Tera Raid hasn’t been announced yet, but the Heel Pokemon has access to the following attacks:

Darkest Lariat (Dark)

Flare Blitz (Fire)

Parting Shot (Dark)

Iron Head (Steel)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Lash Out (Dark)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Throat Chop (Dark)

As a Raid boss, the Pokemon will likely focus on STAB moves, but it does have access to other types like Fighting, Steel, Normal, and Ground for coverage.

As a great physical attacker, players must be wary of attacks like Throat Chop, Fire Fang, and nukes like Flare Blitz, but mostly Incineroar’s signature move, Darkest Lariat.

Due to Incineroar’s Dark Tera Type, players won’t feel much difference while fighting this creature, as regular Incineoar is already a dual Fire/Dark-type Pokemon. Once it Terastalizes, this boss will be weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy, and immune to Psychic.

Best Incineroar 7-star Tera Raid counters

Due to Incineroar having the Intimidate ability – which lowers the opponent’s Attack stat – it is better to use special attackers against it or Pokemon with access to Body Press and Belly Drum to overcome the effect.

Here are some of the best counters to use against Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles:

Kommo-o

The pseudo-Legendary Kommo-o is a great choice to go up against Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark, as it is resistant to both Fire and Dark-type moves. Additionally, as a Dragon/Fighting-type, it can take advantage of Incineroar’s Fighting-type weakness.

Giving Kommo-o a Shell Bell will help it recover HP every time it deals damage, while the ability Soundproof will give it immunity to sound-based moves like Parting Shot.

You can start the battle by using Rain Dance to lower Incineroar’s Fire-type attacks. Then, build up your Defense stat with Iron Defense and lower the opponent’s with Screech.

Finally, finish Incineroad off with Body Press, which deals great physical damage and can hit harder the higher your Defense stat is.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Body Press

– Iron Defense

– Rain Dance

– Screech Soundproof Impish Shell Bell Fighting

Dachsbun

As a pure Fairy-type Pokemon, Dachsbun can target one of Incineroar’s weaknesses while also resisting its Dark moves.

Dachsbun’s Well-Baked Body ability makes it perfect for countering Incineroar, as it takes no damage from Fire moves and gets a Defense stat boost instead.

With a higher Defense, Dachsbun can deal more damage with Body Press, a powerful physical Fighting move that will severely lower Incineroar’s HP.

Don’t forget to use Protect and Misty Terrain to save you and your team from getting hit or status conditions respectively, and Charm to lower the opponent’s Attack stat.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Body Press

– Charm

– Protect

– Misty Terrain Well-Baked Body Impish Shell Bell Fairy

Archaludon

Archaludon is a wonderful Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon. While it might not resist or excel against Incineroar’s types, once you Terastalize it to the Fighting type and build up its Defense, it becomes unstoppable.

Its Stamina ability increases Archaludon’s Defense stat each time it gets hit by its opponent, so the more you’re struck, the more resistant you’ll become. Plus, you can use Iron Defense to raise this stat too. Remember that the higher your Defense, the harder the move Body Press will hit.

Additionally, you can use Reflect to put up a wall that will reduce the damage taken from physical moves for five turns and Breaking Swipe to hit Incineroar while also lowering its Attack stat.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Body Press

– Breaking Swipe

– Iron Defense

– Reflect Stamina Impish Shell Bell Fighting

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Incineroar Tera Raid rewards

Trainers who defeat this 7-star Raid can catch the Tera Raid boss with its Mightiest Mark, though it’s limited to only one per save file. Like all other 7-star Tera Raids, defeating it again will offer the following rewards:

Herba Mystica (Bitter, Salty, Spice, Sour, or Sweet)

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Normal Tera Shard

Comet Shard

A TM

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Bottle Cap

Brave Mint

Star Piece

Rare Candy

Nugget

PP Up

Protein

Can 7-star Tera Raid Incineroar be Shiny?

No, Incineroar with the Mightiest Mark cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as not being able to catch the Shiny of the featured Pokemon has been the case for all previous 7-star Raid bosses as well.

However, players who catch this Pokemon can try to obtain a Shiny version through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

That’s all you need to know to take down Dark Tera Type Incineroar in 7-star Tera Raids. Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny sandwich recipes.