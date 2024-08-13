Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-star Dragonite Tera Raid guide

Dragonite will be the next 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here are the best counters to easily defeat it.

Dragonite has been announced as the next 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, replacing the Chest Form Gimmighoul found in standard Tera Crystals.

This Pokemon’s Tera Raid will coincide with the Challenge Powerhouse Mass Outbreak, featuring creatures like Larvitar, Goomy, and more.

If you’re looking to catch a Dragonite with the Mightiest Mark, keep reading for our recommended builds for this Tera Raid.

When will Dragonite appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-Star Dragonite Tera Raid event will occur on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 00:00 UTC and last until Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

It’s important to remember that you can only catch one with its Mightiest Mark per save file, though you can challenge it as many times as you want.

7-star Dragonite moves, Tera-type, and Ability

During this event, Dragonite with the Mightiest Mark will feature a Normal Tera Type, unlike its usual dual Flying/Dragon-type.

Dragonite base stats

Pokemon Ability HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed Multiscale 91 134 95 100 100 80

Dragonite moves

At the time of writing, the moveset for this Tera Raid event has not been discovered yet. However, it has the following movepool:

Extreme Speed

Breaking Swipe

Dragon Dance

Dragon Rush

Outrage

Earthquake

Best Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles:

Corviknight

This defensive build will transform Corviknight into a formidable tank. Keep building up Corviknight’s Defense with Iron Defense and Reflect to lower the power of Dragonite’s damage and increase the strength of Body Press.

With Screech, you can lower the opponent’s Defense to improve your damage output. Finally, give Corviknight a Shell Bell to recover 12.5% of the damage it inflicts on opponents.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 Iron Defense

Body Press

Reflect

Screech Mirror Armor Impish (+Def, -Sp. ATK) Shell Bell Fighting

Annihilape

If you’re looking for something more offensive, we recommend using Annihilape. By teaching Annihilape Drain Punch, you can both restore HP from the move itself and from using Shell Bell as a held item. You alternatively give Annihilape a Metronome to increase the damage of moves used consecutively by 20%.

As for its other moves, we recommend using Bulk Up to improve the Attack and Defense stat of Annihilape by one stage. For the final two spots, Close Combat and Low Kick can dish out the damage you need.

As a Fighting/Ghost-type, it is important to note that Annihilape is also immune to Dragonite’s Hyper Beam and Extreme Speed attacks.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Close Combat

Low Kick Defiant Adamant (+ATK, -Sp. ATK) Metronome or Shell Bell Stellar

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Dragonite Tera Raid rewards

Trainers who defeat this 7-Star Raid can catch the Tera Raid boss, though it’s limited to only one per save file. Like all other 7-Star Tera Raids, defeating it again will offer the following rewards:

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Bottle Cap

Comet Shard

Normal Tera Shard

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Mint

Nugget

PP Up

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Vitamins

TM163 (Hyper Beam)

Spicy Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Can 7-star Tera Raid Dragonite be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Those wanting a Shiny Dragonite with the Mightiest Mark are out of luck. Not being able to catch the Shiny of the featured Pokemon has been the case for previous 7-Star Raid bosses as well.

However, players who catch this Pokemon can try to obtain a Shiny version through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny sandwich recipes.