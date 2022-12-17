Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Home Ec class midterm and final answers

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Mr. Saguaro’s Home Ec class. Here is every correct answer to the Home Ec midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking various classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with a midterm and final exam for every class, depending on how many Gym Badges have been earned. This guide will go over every correct answer for the Home Ec midterm and final given out by Mr. Saguaro.

Article continues after ad

Home Ec midterm correct answers

The Pokemon Company

Mr. Saguaro teaches Home Ec at the Academy and gives helpful tips surrounding things like making sandwiches, Meal Powers, and changing cosmetic items.

Before trainers can attempt the midterm, they must get through three Home Ec classes with Mr. Saguaro. During these classes, he will talk about things like making sandwiches, using Recovery Items, and move PP.

If players fail the midterm, they can retake the test as many times as they need to. It’s also important to remember that players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Article continues after ad

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Saguaro’s Home Ec midterm:

Questions Answers Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? Increasing speed Which of the following affects the kinds of Meal Powers received from a particular meal? Fillings and condiments Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon’s HP? Oran Berry Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use its item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. True If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. False

Mr. Saguaro will also reward students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Home Ec final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Mr. Saguaro will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers appearing on the final exam. This time around, he will teach players about Meal Powers, Pokemon Wash, and school uniforms. The final exam is unlocked after earning any six gym badges.

If players fail the final, they can retake the test. However, unlike the midterm, trainers must correctly answer four out of five questions to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Article continues after ad

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Saguaro’s Home Ec final:

Questions Answers Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon? Sparkling Power Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power? It helps hatch strong Pokémon What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers? Make food with others What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty? Pokémon Wash This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season? It doesn’t matter

Mr. Saguaro will also reward students who pass the final in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

Taking Mr. Saguaro’s Home Ec classes will further his personal storyline which revolves around his relationship with students as well as the Herba Mystica.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Home Ec midterm and final exams with Mr. Saguaro. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet