Pokemon Scarlet & Violet History class midterm and final answers

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players will have to take midterms and finals, including Ms. Raifort’s History class. Here is every correct answer to the History midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking a variety of classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with both a midterm and final exam for every class. This guide will go over every correct answer for the History midterm and final given out by Ms. Raifort.

History midterm correct answers

The Pokemon Company Ms. Raifort is the History teacher at the Academy and she is enthralled with Paldea’s origins and Area Zero.

First things first, players will have to get through three History classes with Ms. Raifort before she gives out the midterm. During these classes, Ms. Raifort will talk about Paldea’s history and go over every question that will appear on the midterm.

Should players fail the midterm, they can always simply take the test again. It’s also important to remember that players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Ms. Raifort’s History midterm:

Questions Answers What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region? The Great Crate of Paldea What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? Treasure How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region? Approximately 2,000 years ago How many years ago was this academy built? 805 years ago Those seeking ___ need to look no further than the oranges of Paldea. Knowledge

Ms. Raifort will also hand out a reward for students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

History final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Ms. Raifort will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers that will appear on the final exam. Again, Ms. Raifort will discuss Paldea’s history and Area Zero within The Great Crater of Paldea.

Should players fail the final, they can always simply take the test again. However, unlike the midterm, trainers will need to answer four out of five questions correctly to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Questions Answers What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? Area Zero How many years ago was this academy founded? 805 years ago Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures? A folding fan Which Area Zero Expedition Member wrote the record of the team’s activities? Heath How many years ago did Professor Turo invent Tera Orbs? 10 years ago

Ms. Raifort will also hand out a reward for students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

Additionally, fully completing Ms. Raifort’s History class will unlock her storyline surrounding the four Ruinous Pokemon locked behind the glowing Gates around the Paldea Region. She will even mark each Gate’s location on the player’s map.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s History midterm and final exams with Ms. Raifort. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

