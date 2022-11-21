Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage.

Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.

Since launch, users have shared footage of technical hiccups ranging from graphical errors and low FPS counts to pop-ins and animation bugs.

But other problems pervading the game have largely gone ignored, as one player recently argued in an increasingly popular Reddit post.

Pokemon Violet & Scarlet player thinks the hero is “rude”

According to a Redditor named Horrifried, “everyone is missing the main problem” with Game Freak’s newest Pokemon adventure.

The user argues that because others constantly overhear the main character’s phone conversations, it must mean they’re always using speakerphone.

“This is just downright wrong,” the Redditor continued, adding how rude it is to make people listen to your private conversations in public spaces.

It seems Horrifried isn’t alone in this line of thinking either, evidenced by the post’s more than 6,300 upvotes, so far.

Someone in the thread noted that a character at school does call out the rude behavior on one occasion. Meanwhile, others think the speakerphone usage shouldn’t seem too farfetched.

That a teenager at a private school stays on speaker “because they have no respect for others is extremely accurate,” one person said.

Either way, most can agree it’d be best for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hero to keep the contents of their calls to themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is available digitally and at retail for the Nintendo Switch.